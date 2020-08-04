TYLER — An extension was granted for the trial of a Tyler man accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault. According to our news partner KETK, Luis Ortiz, 23, could receive life in prison for allegedly posing as a teenager and then sending graphic messages to minors on social media. During a Monday hearing held on Zoom, prosecutors ask for a 60-day continuance as deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have expanded their investigation.

Noah Coltman said he is “aware of 66 potential victims.” Judge Christi Kennedy granted the extension pushing the date to September 24 for Ortiz to decide what plea he will enter. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1.35 million bond. Charges that Ortiz is facing include: two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of soliciting a minor online, one count of indecency with a child, one count of sexual performance by a child, and tampering with evidence.