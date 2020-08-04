Liu Yifei as Mulan/© 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — One of the most bumped-about big budget movie releases is coming home, to Disney+.

Mulan, the live-action re-imagining of the 1998 animated classic, saw its release date moved repeatedly throughout the summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic refused to release its grip on the country.

The film starring Yifei Liu, which was initially supposed to hit theaters in March of 2020, will be made available on Disney+ on September 4 for an added fee of $29.99. The movie will be released theatrically in some overseas markets, including Asia, where theaters are reopening.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Disney CEO Bob Chapek on an investor earnings call, which revealed the company took a COVID-related drubbing to its bottom line; because of theme park closures worldwide alone, the company took a $3.5 billion operating income hit, and an overall loss of $2 billion.

The one bright spot for the House of Mouse, incidentally, was Disney+. Aside from the Mulan news, Chapek noted that the streaming service saw a boom in subscribers thanks to Hamilton and Beyonce’s Black Is King. The exec says Disney+ now has 57.5 million subscribers.

By Stephen Iervolino

