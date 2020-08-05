Nickelodeon(NEW YORK) — Everything old is new again. Weeks after announcing that Beavis & Butt-Head are getting the reboot treatment on Comedy Central the network has announced it’s bringing back The Ren & Stimpy Show.

The Emmy-nominated series that debuted on Nickelodeon in 1991 quickly found an adult audience, thanks to its rapid-fire humor and groundbreaking animated style. Its five seasons introduced fans to bizarre characters like Muddy Mudskipper, Horse, Powdered Toast Man and, of course, every kid’s favorite toy, Log. It’s style strongly influenced subsequent shows, including Beavis & Butt-Head and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The new version is clearly targeting that adult audience of a certain age. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP [intellectual property] for new generations,” according to Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.

The network also recently announced that Tracee Ellis-Ross would voice the lead character in another animated series, Jodie, a spin-off of the ’90s MTV series Daria, which itself was a spin-off of Beavis & Butthead.

By Stephen Iervolino

