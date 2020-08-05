TYLER — Walmart is preparing for pop-up, drive-in movie theaters in their parking lots. The event will take place across 26 states, and stores in Kilgore will have shows October 13-14, in Tyler dates include October 16-17, and October 20-21. The site does not identify which locations in Tyler will be used for the screenings. Free tickets can be obtained after 4 p.m. Central time Wednesday. Tickets will not be available at the gate. The events is taking place across 26 states beginning next week and will finish at the end of October. https://www.thewalmartdrivein.com/.