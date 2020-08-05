ABC By MOLLY NAGLE, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump attempted to discredit political rival Joe Biden, while the former vice president stayed laser-focused on the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Former Vice President Joe Biden and the rest of the planned convention speakers will not travel to Wisconsin for the quadrennial Democratic National Convention, according to a release from its committee Wednesday, citing health concerns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "After ongoing consultation with public health officials and experts -- who underscored the worsening coronavirus pandemic -- the Democratic National Convention Committee announced today speakers for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others necessary to orchestrate the event," the release said. Biden will now give a speech accepting the nomination from Delaware. "In accordance with this guidance, Vice President Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee and will instead address the nation and accept the Democratic nomination from his home state of Delaware. Details about the location of the speech will be released at a later time. Other speakers who had been planning to come to Milwaukee will not travel to the city," the annoucenment continued. The convention is scheduled to begin in fewer than two weeks, on Aug. 17. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

