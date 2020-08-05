Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — “What are we going to do today?” Well, if the day in question is August 28, you can check out the brand-new animated film Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which debuts then on Disney+.

The streaming service debuted the trailer today for the adventure that will see stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb trekking across the stars to find their older sister, Candace, “who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers,” according to Disney.

The movie reunites most of the voiceover cast of the beloved animated series, including Vincent Martella as Phineas, Ashley Tisdale as Candace, Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda, Dee Bradley Baker as the mysterious pet/super-spy Perry the Platypus, and Dan Povenmire as the scheming scientist Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher for the new film.

By Stephen Iervolino

