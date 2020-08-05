ATHENS — An East Texas woman was arrested Tuesday night following a shooting in Henderson County. According to a media brief, Tiffany Marie Schultz, 29, of Frankston, was arrested on charges of First-Degree Felony for shooting her boyfriend. The victim survived. Reports state that Schultz and the man began arguing at a residence in the Brierwood Bay subdivision, he was tampering with a vehicle at the residence, Schultz allegedly went into the home and retrieved a revolver. The man was holding a battery from a vehicle when she fired the first shot. As the argument continued, Schultz fired a second shot and struck the victim. He was transported to a hospital by private vehicle. Schultz faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.