HARRISON COUNTY — A Hallsville ISD parent is arrested Tuesday after she allegedly carried a gun on campus.According to our news partner KETK, 43-year-old Lorraine Haas, of Longview, has been charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. She was at the junior high school campus when she apparently showed the gun to another person. Haas was disarmed and arrested by Hallsville ISD police. She was booked into the Harrison County Jail and later released on $10,000 bond. Haas is licensed to carry a concealed weapon in Texas. Citizens, including handgun license holders, are prohibited from carrying firearms on the physical premises of a school building.