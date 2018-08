PAYNE SPRINGS – The fire chief in Payne Springs has been suspended following his arrest. The volunteer fire department’s Face Book page says Randy Harley, of Mabank, has been suspended indefinitely. This follows his arrest for bribery and tampering with a governmental record. He was arrested by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office. Harley was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Thursday. He was later released under bonds totaling $60,000.