EAST TEXAS – Weekend rains have caused some area burn bans to either be lifted or modified. Gregg County lifted its burn ban Monday. County Judge Bill Stoudt said the county has received sufficient rainfall, and drought conditions have abated. Rusk County commissioners on Monday rescinded an unconditional ban and enacted a provisional one. Rusk County residents can burn outdoors if they take the proper precautions. This means they can burn out doors by using a burn barrel under certain circumstances. There are still burn bans in place in Smith, Cherokee, Upshur, Wood and Harrison counties.