TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler recently announced it has received a $25,000 gift from the Texas Council on Economic Education to support economic and financial education in East Texas. According to a news release, the gift was presented in recognition of the UT Tyler Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy’s impact on the education of East Texas students from pre-school to graduate school. University officials say CEEFL was established in 2011 with a mission to improve the economic and financial literacy of students across the educational continuum.