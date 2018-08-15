TYLER — One of Smith County’s major bond-funded road projects has been completed while another is starting, County Engineer Frank Davis reported this week. During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Davis gave his monthly progress report of Road and Bridge Bond Improvement Projects for the last month. County Road 220, off Highway 64 East near New Chapel Hill, and CR 223, from CR 220 to FM 3226 have been rebuilt and repaved. Just more than three miles of CR 220, also known as Old Henderson Road, was improved. Work included repairing the edges and the roadway, then overlaying it with new asphalt. Final clean up and striping are being done this week. You can go to https://www.smith-county.com/Home/Components/News/News/126/97 for more details.