LONGVIEW – A Longview burglary suspect is free on bond. Lorenzo Ta’rell Lloyd-Wallace, 17, of Arp was arrested, along with two juveniles, earlier this week. A Jordan Valley Road resident came home to find four persons in her home. They ran from the house, but police say they were able to find three of them. The 4th was later identified. Besides burglary of a habitation, Lloyd-Wallace was also charged with evading arrest. He is currently free on bonds totaling $22,000.