Today is Thursday August 16, 2018
One Killed in Wreck Near Frankston

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2018 at 3:56 pm
FRANKSTON – One person has been killed and one injured in a two vehicle accident in Anderson County. Killed was 76 year old Glenda Jo Bain of Frankston. Treated and released from a Tyler hospital was 72 year old James William Moore of Frankston. The Departmnet of Public Safety says Bain was traveling on Farm Road 318. As she crossed State Highway 155, her car was hit by Moore’s pickup. Bain was flown to UT Health-Tyler, where she later died. The accident happened shortly after 8:45 Thursday morning, just over 3 miles south of Frankston. The accident remains under investigation.

