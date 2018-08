LAKE PALESTINE – There was a near drowning Friday on Lake Palestine. It happened around 10:00am near Eagle’s Bluff. Our news partner, KETK, reports a man fell from a ladder while he worked on a boat house. He was injured as he fell into water that was around five feet deep. A friend pulled him from the water and started CPR. The man was flown to the hospital where he is said to be in critical condition. His name has not been released.