TYLER – A Tyler man has received the maximum sentence for the burglary of some restrooms. It took a jury in 7th State District Court on Wednesday an hour to find Solomon Burke Squalls, 26, guilty. After evidence of Squalls’ lengthy criminal history was admitted, the jury deliberated for 10 minutes before sentencing him to 10 years in prison. He had been accused of breaking into the locked bathrooms in a building behind the Goodman Museum in order to steal items. He was running out of the building when police arrived. He was arrested following a foot chase.