Today is Thursday January 10, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bathroom Burglar Heading to Prison

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2019 at 7:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A Tyler man has received the maximum sentence for the burglary of some restrooms. It took a jury in 7th State District Court on Wednesday an hour to find Solomon Burke Squalls, 26, guilty. After evidence of Squalls’ lengthy criminal history was admitted, the jury deliberated for 10 minutes before sentencing him to 10 years in prison. He had been accused of breaking into the locked bathrooms in a building behind the Goodman Museum in order to steal items. He was running out of the building when police arrived. He was arrested following a foot chase.

Bathroom Burglar Heading to Prison

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2019 at 7:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A Tyler man has received the maximum sentence for the burglary of some restrooms. It took a jury in 7th State District Court on Wednesday an hour to find Solomon Burke Squalls, 26, guilty. After evidence of Squalls’ lengthy criminal history was admitted, the jury deliberated for 10 minutes before sentencing him to 10 years in prison. He had been accused of breaking into the locked bathrooms in a building behind the Goodman Museum in order to steal items. He was running out of the building when police arrived. He was arrested following a foot chase.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement