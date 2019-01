EAST TEXAS — East Texans gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tyler has scheduled an art contest, a spoken word poetry event, and Monday’s big annual MLK Day celebration. Monday activities will include a rally, march, and ecumenical service. Longview has scheduled a jazz concert, parade, festival, worship service, and memorial march. You can check the ktbb.com Calendar of Events for details, beginning with Friday’s calendar entries.