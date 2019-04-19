AUSTIN – The state has recognized outstanding volunteers at state hospitals and state supported living centers. Two of those awards came to East Texas groups. The Spirit of Youth Award went to Rusk High School. The students were recognized for their work individually and through several student groups in service to the patients of Rusk State Hospital. The Volunteer/Advocate of the Year Award went to the Volunteer Council for Rusk State Hospital. The group is a 15 member nonprofit service organization.