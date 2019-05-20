TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the week of May 20. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.

In Tyler, night work is scheduled from 7:00pm to 6:00am through Thursday, weather permitting, on the Farm Road 2493/Old Jacksonville Hwy Turn Lane Project at Grande Blvd. The contractor will be placing the final surface. Motorists can expect lane closures and delays during this work. Get more information on the project in the Smith County section of this release.

Also in Tyler/Smith County, three bridge replacement projects are underway. In Tyler, the inside lanes of Sunnybrook Drive are closed with work scheduled to remove and replace the bridges on North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek. On County Road 2171/Willingham Road at Blackhawk Creek the bridge has been removed and the road is closed to through traffic. Get additional project information in the Smith County section of this release.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/029-2019.html to find details on these and other work projects in TxDOT’s northeast Texas District.