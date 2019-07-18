HENDERSON COUNTY — Thousands have come to the defense of a school bus driver in East Texas. They’ve signed a petition appealing to the Henderson County District Attorney to drop charges against John Stevens. The 78-year-old bus driver with the Athens school district was indicted on two separates charges related to a crash with a train that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured a 9-year-old girl. Court papers say Stevens had stopped at the crossing before driving onto the tracks. A change.org petition now has more than 4,000 signatures. Some of the signers say they’re familiar with that crossing and it’s dangerous. One called it a “death trap.”

It appears the petition hasn’t swayed the DA’s office. It said, in a written statement, that it understands and appreciates the compassion, but the justice system cannot be driven by popular opinion.