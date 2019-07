LONGVIEW — A missing Longview woman has Longview Police asking for your help. According to our news partner KETK, Shantay Levee Brown, 49, was last seen by her family at the end of June. She reportedly is five feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Police says she has black hair and brown eyes, along with a scar in the center of her chin. If you have any knowledge of her whereabouts, contact Longview Police or Detective Terry Davis at 903-237-1199.