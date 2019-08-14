MABANK — The Mabank Police Department is searching for a man reported missing as of Tuesday. Michael Alvey, 56, has dementia. Anyone with information on his location should contact Mabank police at (903) 887-8500.
Police Looking for Man With Dementia
Posted/updated on:
August 14, 2019 at
12:58 pm
MABANK — The Mabank Police Department is searching for a man reported missing as of Tuesday. Michael Alvey, 56, has dementia. Anyone with information on his location should contact Mabank police at (903) 887-8500.