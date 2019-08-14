Today is Wednesday August 14, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police Looking for Man With Dementia

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2019 at 12:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MABANK — The Mabank Police Department is searching for a man reported missing as of Tuesday. Michael Alvey, 56, has dementia. Anyone with information on his location should contact Mabank police at (903) 887-8500.

Police Looking for Man With Dementia

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2019 at 12:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MABANK — The Mabank Police Department is searching for a man reported missing as of Tuesday. Michael Alvey, 56, has dementia. Anyone with information on his location should contact Mabank police at (903) 887-8500.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement