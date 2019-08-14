LONGVIEW — Upgraded water features and pavilions have been added to the Jack Mann Splash Pad. According to the city this is the first completed project of Longview’s 2018 bond election. Longview Parks and Rec Department is commemorating the completion with discount specials at the concession stand while supplies last. The Jack Mann Splash Pad, is the largest of the city’s splash pads and is located within Lear Park, on Mosley Pkwy. Admission to the facility is free and is open every day of the week except Wednesday. Click the link for more details. https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2040