TYLER — A Tyler man was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Wednesday. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court sentenced Raul Eduardo Lopez-Navidad to life in prison without parole, for the offense. The jury heard evidence that the defendant first sexually assaulted the child when she was in the 5th grade. The abuse continued for years from the ages of 10 to 16. The victim eventually told a family friend about the abuse, who reported it to CPS.