SMITH COUNTY — The body of a 3-year-old girl reported missing early Sunday morning has been found. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County officials have reported that the missing child was located at 3:30 p.m. Sunday by a dive team in a nearby pond. The child was identified as Madison Williams. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, foul play is not suspected. Madison was known to walk across the pasture to her grandparent’s house and follow the family dog around. The investigation is still open.