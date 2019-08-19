EAST TEXAS — SWEPCO is working to address an issue affecting service to many customers across East Texas including areas in Longview, Marshall, Canton, Nacogdoches, and Gilmer. Crews are working to restore and stabilize the system. The cause of the power interruptions is still undetermined. The City of Longview is encouraging residents to check on any elderly neighbors who may need assistance. There have been a lot of questions about the smoke and flaring around the Eastman Chemical Company during Sunday’s power outage. SWEPCO is working to restore power to approximately 85,000 customers in East Texas after experiencing issues on its power grid that have led to voltage problems.

SWEPCO’s power grid operated as it was designed and protected the integrity of the power lines. Some customers who have power have experienced low voltage.

The City of Longview shared information released by Eastman:

“At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, the Longview site experienced a power interruption as a result of the power outages occurring in the area. All operations have been safely shutdown and we’re in the process of stabilizing utility systems to begin bringing the plants back online. As a result of the shutdowns, flaring is occurring onsite. Flaring is a process designed to burn gases in a controlled and safe manner. The flares located in Longview are horizontal and caused a fire in a grass field located on site. The fire is being controlled by our site emergency services and is no cause for concern to the public.”