TYLER — The United Way of Smith County kicks off its 2019 campaign with two goals: a ten per cent increase in participation and a total of $1.5 million. United Way President Nan Moore says everyone can get involved, regardless of the size of your gift. Moore notes that some new companies have joined the effort, which has already raised $9,000. She also reminds you that anyone donating five dollars or more per week can enter a drawing for a Jeep Renegade to be given away by Patterson Auto Group. Moore says each year, the local United Way helps one in four people living in the county thanks to corporate gifts, workplace campaigns, and individual donors. Go to https://uwsmithcounty.org/ for additional information.