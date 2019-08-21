TYLER — New initiatives and programs were announced Wednesday at the U.T. Tyler Annual Convocation. President Dr. Michael Tidwell said starting in the fall of 2020, students ranked in the top 25% of their class will be automatically accepted upon application. This fall, the school projects to have the largest freshman and sophomore classes in its history. The school will also be immediately recruiting for a new drum line program.

Dr. Tidwell also discussed 2 exploration projects. One would be a public-private partnership for mixed-use student housing and retail. The other would be for an expansion of the University Center facility. No decision or time frame has been set on either project.