MARSHALL — Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue will host their inaugral 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The climb will be hosted by ETBU at their newly remodeled Marshall Grand Nursing School downtown on the square Wednesday. All uniformed, sworn, career, and/or volunteer emergency response personnel, active/ret. military service members are invited to participate in this physically demanding stair climb event.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is not a timed race. Participants, while dressed in full incident response attire i.e. Turnouts, Bunker Gear, Ballistic Vests, Helmets, etc. will climb shoulder to shoulder with fellow Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and Uniformed Military Service Personnel in an act of remembrance to the 343 firefighters, 60 law enforcement officers, and 8 EMT’s that made the ultimate sacrifice 18 years ago. The Event will start promptly at 9:03 AM (the time the UA Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center Tower 2).