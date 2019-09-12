TYLER — A Tyler man has been apprehended following a brief chase with Tyler Police Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, it started around 7:00 when a woman called police to report that her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Allen Cowart, was following her. She wrecked her vehicle a short time after the call near Copeland and Loop 323. The man fled the scene in his vehicle and ended up in the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Loop 323. That’s where police found him armed with a knife. Cowart refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and was shot twice with a bean bag gun. The gun was ineffective and he run away again.

Police caught up with Cowart at a business complex on Paluxy and arrested him. Cowart was charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading arrest and an outstanding Parole Warrant.