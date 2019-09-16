LONGVIEW — A trial originally set to begin on Monday has been pushed back two weeks. According to our news partner KETK, the man accused of threatening East Texas high schools on social media will now start on Monday, the 30th. David Nelson, 22, will stand trial in the 188th District Court in Longview. Nelson according to Kilgore police said it was a practical joke. Nelson is charged with making terroristic threats, for posting threats to Kilgore and Longview High Schools on Snapchat. If convicted of the 3rd degree felony, Nelson faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of $10,000.