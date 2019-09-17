MARSHALL — Authorities say there have been 146 hit and run crashes reported in Marshall through the first 9 and a half months of this year. With a goal of reducing that number, officials are reminding motorists of necessary steps to take if you are involved in an accident. Under the Texas Transportation Code, a driver must stop and take certain actions after a crash that results in property damage or injury to another driver. In order to avoid the criminal charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a driver must do the following…

•With an accident involving injury or death, the driver must return to the scene and render aid, provide his or her personal information, and show his or her driver’s license if requested.If the driver decides to flee without rendering aid, the result could be a third-degree felony conviction, punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison. If the victim’s injuries were not serious, the result could be a felony conviction of up to 1 year in county jail or up to 5 years in state prison, along with a potential fine of up to $5,000.

•In an accident that involves damage to an occupied vehicle, the driver must stop as close as possible to the car without blocking traffic, render aid, provide personal information, and show his or her driver’s license if requested.Fleeing without rendering aid to an occupied vehicle is a Class C misdemeanor with a potential fine of up to $500. If the total damage to all vehicles is less than $200, the punishment could potentially be a Class B misdemeanor with up to 6 months in a county jail. This same punishment applies to hitting an unoccupied vehicle or damaging fixtures/landscaping and failing to report.

•In an accident involving damage to an unoccupied vehicle, the driver must stop, locate the driver if able, provide his or her contact information, orleave a note in a conspicuous area with personal information and details regarding the accident.

•In an accident that involves damage to fixtures or highway landscaping, the driver would need to take “reasonable steps” to find a person of authority and report the damage along with contact information. If the estimated damage is worth more than $1,000, the driver would need to file a report with law enforcement. Failure to comply with any of these requirements could result in arrest.The Marshall Police Department actively pursues charges against drivers who violate these laws.