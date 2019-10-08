TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, Breast Cancer Awareness month is taking on a new meaning for students and faculty at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler this year. The school colors officially are red white and black, but on Tuesday morning students and teachers gathered on the campus quad in effort to “Turn Robert E. Lee Pink”. Everyone wore their pink gear in support of Dr. Kristen Walls. Walls is an assistant principal of student and faculty services and has been fighting breast cancer over the last several months. Walls colleagues describe her as a mentor, and someone I look up to. Dr. Walls plans to attend the Turn Tyler Pink event in Tyler Tuesday night.