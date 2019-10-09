TYLER — The winners of Tyler’s top awards express their surprise and appreciation at Tuesday’s annual meeting of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Longtime civic leader Bob Garrett was honored as Tyler’s outstanding citizen. He told the attendees, “So many of you…you live authentic lives. And that that has inspired me, for whatever I’ve done…I’ve done it because I wanted to be like you.” Among other things, Garrett leads Fair Oil Company and the Fair Foundation. He serves as board chair of Southside Bank. Lindsey Shaver Harrison received the W.C. Windsor Award as the community’s top citizen under age 40. She told the crowd, “My passion for volunteerism and community and everything really extends deep in my family, especially from my grandmother.” Harrison’s extensive volunteer resume includes service with the Texas Rose Festival, the Children’ s Advocacy Center, and Meals on Wheels.

Other honorees:

Large Business of the Year: Mewbourne Oil Company

Small Business of the Year: Cooperative Teachers Credit Union

Volunteer of the Year: Gates Brelsford