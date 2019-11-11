Today is Monday November 11, 2019
UTHSCT Teams Up with Blue Cross on Two Projects

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2019 at 2:32 pm
TYLER — The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler Monday announced two new projects in collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. Officials say they’re aimed at training future healthcare leaders and improving health in East Texas and beyond. The first project entails exploring the development of a collaborative doctoral program in Health Administration. Officials say it will focus on increasing the knowledge of healthcare professionals to better address issues related to population health. The second project is a program to examine the social and economic impact of undertreated mental health conditions in East Texas. Officials point out that access to care for mental health and reducing undertreatment of the conditions has become a public health issue.

