TYLER — The Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority took time on Veterans Day to remind disabled veterans of a Toll 49 program that helps them travel around the area more quickly without paying tolls. All veterans with special “Disabled Veteran” license plates are eligible to register for the NET RMA Disabled Veterans Discount Program. They can take advantage of it by contacting NET RMA at 833-762-8655 when they receive a toll bill in the mail. If they have a disabled veteran license plate, the vehicle will be registered and exempt from all future tolls.