TYLER — Meals on Wheels East Texas will be looking for a new C.E.O. for the organization following the resignation of John Moore who stepped down effective Wednesday. Moore told KTBB the reason for his decision. “There comes a point in everyone’s career where you see things aren’t going exactly as expected and you can make a couple of choices, you can stay or leave and I simply chose to leave.”

Moore went on to say he has a great appreciation for the work done by Meals on Wheels. “It does’nt change my affinity, and affection and respect for the volunteers the clients and most of the employees there.” KTBB reached out to Meals on Wheels East Texas, but they were unavailable for comment. Meals on wheels delivers meals to more than 2,700 home-bound seniors and disabled individuals in six counties across the area.