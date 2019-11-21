TYLER — Tyler Junior College officials honored the recently retired Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke on Thursday. They paid tribute to Metke by naming a street on the TJC campus after him. He retired in June, after 12 years with the college. Metke and his wife, Donna, were joined by TJC board members, administrators, faculty, staff and students for the unveiling of Metke Drive, on the east side of the TJC main campus. Claude Henry, president of Texas Bank and Trust in Tyler, was recently named the winner in a drawing for Metke’s 1926 Ford Model T, which Metke donated to the College to benefit TJC scholarships. Henry received the car at Thursday’s event.