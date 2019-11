MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department was dispatched on Wednesday to the area of East End Blvd. South and Johnson St. Witnesses reported that a white male in all black clothing had set fire to a residence on Five Notch Rd. A white male matching the description was identified as Edward Winch, 25, of Marshall. Upon questioning, Winch was arrested and charged with one count of arson and taken to the Harrison County Jail. The Marshall Fire Department continues to investigate.