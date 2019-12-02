TYLER — Dec. 1st 1955 was a milestone marker in the Civil Rights Movement in Montgomery, Alabama. This year the landmark fell on a Sunday, so the city of Tyler will honor the memory of Rosa Parks on Monday. Parks refused to give up her seat in the colored section of the bus for a white passenger in 1955. As one way to honor the “Mother of Civil Rights,” the Transit Department placed a picture of Parks on each bus in the Tyler transit fleet. On Monday at 5:30 p.m. the city will pay homage to Parks. Russ Jackson Director of Parks and Rec. with the city, told KTBB, “Rosa Parks is inspiring, she sat down, when she was asked to stand up.”

The city of Tyler will honor her with the 4th annual Rosa Parks Event. The free event is open to the public and takes place at the Rose Garden Center, on Rose Park Dr.