TYLER — A Tyler man has been arrested on charges of hitting his sister with a cane and later striking her in the face with his hand. According to our news partner KETK, Lloyd Wayne DuPont Sr., 62, was arguing with his 65-year-old sister Bonnie when he took his cane and struck her in the nose during an argument in October. Later, according to arrest warrant the argument continued and he hit her with his hand across her face. Their other sister Deborah told police that she witnessed the whole incident.

Dupont was arrested after a warrant was issued in late November. Dupont is in Smith County Jail with a $100,000 bond. Judicial records show that Dupont has been charged with assault twice in the last two years, but both cases were eventually dismissed. He is charged with Injury to an Elderly Individual and could face up to 20 years in prison.