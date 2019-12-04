TYLER — On Wednesday afternoon, Smith County detailed events from Tuesday’s “standoff at an Econo-Lodge on Tuesday. Shortly after 2pm a Smith County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a known felony suspect in the parking lot off WNW Loop 323 in Tyler. According to the statement, additional personnel with the department and D.P.S. were also on location. Nasir Saleh-Saad Jabr -35, parked his truck and officers say he barricaded himself in the truck right away and did not cooperate with law enforcement.

A female exited and was removed to a safe zone. Authorities determined Jabr was armed and removed citizens out of the established perimeter. Negotiators and SWAT Operators arrived while the county utilitzed drones to monitor the suspect inside the auto. At around 6:30, SWAT officers took action steps of breaking the back glass discharging a flash bang device within the cab , while simultaneously breaking the driver’s door window and taking him out of the truck before he had time to react.