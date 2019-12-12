JACKSONVILLE — The Austin Bank Board of Directors has designated Russ Gideon as the Bank’s President / CEO effective January 1, 2020. Gideon succeeds John P. Williams who is retiring on December 31, 2019 after nearly 3 decades with Austin Bank. The promotion was approved during the December Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.

Gideon joined Austin Bank in 1997 as Branch Manager of the Bank’s Grand Saline office before being named President and CEO of First State Bank, Frankston from 2003 through 2010. In 2010, Gideon returned to Austin Bank serving as Regional President, Deputy Chief Lending Officer, Chief Lending Officer and as the Bank’s Chief Operating Officer during the past year.