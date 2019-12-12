TYLER — With the recent ground breaking in it’s rear-view mirror, the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas is moving full speed ahead. On Thursday the BBB’s President/CEO Mechele Mills told KTBB that weather permitting the new facility should be open by next June. “We are very very excited. What it will mean is that we can conduct more classes, and provide more opportunities for consumers and businesses to learn how to be better at what they do and how to be better consumers as well.” The new location will be at Copeland Point Professional Park in South Tyler.