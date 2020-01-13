TYLER — The Great Decisions Global Affairs Discussion Program is nearing kick-off. The Tyler Public Library, in cooperation with the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County and the Tyler Branch of the American Association of University Women, will be sponsoring the series. This admission-free program starts Wednesday, and takes place through March 4.

Each session will take place in Taylor Auditorium in the Tyler Public Library from noon to 1:00 p.m., which includes an opportunity for Q & A. Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs with the aim of increasing awareness of international issues. Expert speakers will present on each topic. The topics to be presented in chronological order are:

Jan. 15: The Philippines and the U.S. (Presenter: Ed Santos)

Jan. 22: China’s Road into Latin America (Presenter: Dr. Colin Snider)

Jan. 29: Climate Change and the Global Order (Presenter: Dr. Betsy Ott)

Feb. 5: Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking (Presenter: Dr. David Scott)

Feb. 12: U.S. Relations with the Northern Triangle (Presenter: Dr. Colin Snider)

Feb. 19: India and Pakistan (Presenter: Dr. Jeffrey Crean)

Feb. 26: Red Sea Security (Presenter: Dr. John Barrett)

Mar. 4: Artificial Intelligence and Data (Dr. Robert Schumaker)

Great Decisions briefing books are available from the Tyler Public Library for $25.

Additional information on the Great Decisions Program can be found at:

https://www.fpa.org/great_decisions/. Attendees may bring their bag lunch. Coffee, water, and cookies will be available.