TYLER — Arbor day is Jan. 25th. The Tyler Trees Committee, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host a tree planting event to commemorate the day. More than 50 trees will be planted at Faulkner Park during this event. The public is invited to bring their own shovels and volunteer to be part of this experience. Organizers say volunteers will learn how to properly plant a tree for proper growth and health. Volunteers will also all receive an Arbor Day shirt and lunch from Chick-fil-a while supplies last.

Home Depot will be hosting a free kid’s workshop on site and Tesla will be showcasing one of their eco-conscious vehicles. The event happens at Faulkner Park on W. Cumberland Rd. at 9:30 a.m. at Faulkner Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Volunteers can pre-register online to secure their shirt and lunch at http://bit.ly/CityofTylerArborDay.