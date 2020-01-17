PALESTINE — A woman from Chandler was killed on Thursday afternoon in a fatal accident on a small road just outside of Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, Nedra Parham Smith, 77, was attempting to cross over FM 3244 at 5:43 p.m. on Thursday. At the same time Benjamin Oben Egbe, 55 of Palestine, was driving through the intersection when the collision occured. Smith was transported to the Palestine Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Egbe was treated at the scene and was not taken to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.