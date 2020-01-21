KILGORE — A GoFundMe account has been established to help the mother of a Kilgore teen killed last week in a two-vehicle crash. According to our news partner KETK, the WIC Team of Longview set up the fund to benefit Jessica Guevara. Guevara is the mother of Gabriel Coronado, 17, who was one of two teenagers who died in the crash. D.P.S. officials told KTBB at the time of the wreck that for an “undetermined reason, Coronado did not pull over in the initial attempted traffic stop.”

Sgt Dark said the crash happened at the intersection of FM 349 and US 259, after Cornado “disregarded a red light.” Coronado and Braden Jones were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident. The vehicle struck Michael James Wright’ semi- truck. James was uninjured in the wreck.