Today is Friday February 14, 2020
Lake Tyler and Lake Gladewater Now Reopened

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2020 at 10:57 am
TYLER — Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps were temporarily closed due to a rain event earlier this week. On Friday the city of Tyler Water Utilities reopened all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East. According to our news partner KETK, Lake Gladewater has re-opened after closing from the earlier flooding as well. The Lake water levels have receded to, what is considered, safe levels. The city is also encouraging boaters to be aware of hidden objects or debris that may have washed into the lake from the floods.

