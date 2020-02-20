TYLER — Dr. Bob Peters told KTBB on Thursday, “Tyler has had its wettest February since record keeping began in the city of 1883.” The weather consulant continued, “The 1.71 inches of rainfall which fell, Wednesday night into Thursday, brings the month of February’s total to 10.89 inches. The previous record was 9.21 inches in 1944, followed by 9.20 inche in 2018. Normal rainfall for February is 4.12 inches. Aside from that, we’ve also had the wettest February day ever, a week ago Wednesday, February 12th, we picked up 5.59 inches.”